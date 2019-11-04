The Race That Divides The Nation

The Melbourne Cup is so ingrained in our history, can we ever reconcile how we feel about it's place in our identity with the fact it also goes hand in hand with animal cruelty?

We speak to someone who owns a racehorse as well as someone who is boycotting the event to arm you with the information you need to make your decision on whether to spend a day at the races or say nup to the cup.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests, Channel 7 presenter and racehorse owner Liz Cantor and Author and Artist Jordan Harcourt Hughes, if you want to read her blog on saying nup to the cup, you can find it here https://jordanharcourthughes.com/nup-to-the-cup/

