The New Way To Sell Weight Loss

Diet is a dirty word, in 2019 it's all about wellness.

But is the health and fitness industry just trying to mask the fact that at the end of the day they're still just trying to sell us weight loss?

Today we break it down to try and understand what being 'healthy' actually means.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Gemma Bath

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Jacob Round

Thanks to our special guests Brigid Delaney author of Misadventures In The Search For Wellness, and Shelley Lask from Body Positive Health and Fitness.

You can find Shelley here - www.bodypositivehf.com.au/

You can buy Brigid's book here - www.goodreads.com/en/book/show/34451942-wellmania

