The New Travel Trend Infuriating Locals

Instead of squirrelling away money and going backpacking, young travellers are increasingly going overseas with nothing and 'begpacking.'

Free hugs, photos from their travels and busking are some of the things they're offering in exchange for donations and it's infuriating locals and other travellers alike.

Host/Producer: Gemma Bath

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Fairfax journalist Ben Groundwater and busker Somerset Barnard.

Here are more of Ben's thoughts on the topic of begpackers: http://www.traveller.com.au/its-ridiculous-begpackers-why-travels-generation-of-entitlement-is-a-disgrace-gvnhp1

You can follow Somerset's travels and music here: www.somersetbarnard.com

