What Turned Kyrgios & Tomic Into A Tennis Nightmare?

We know they're behaving badly, we know they're not representing the country in a good light... but why?

Today we look into the minds of Nick Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic with Sports Psychologist Jeff Bond to try and understand what made them the Aussie bad boys of tennis

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Sports Psychologist Jeff Bond

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email thequicky@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.