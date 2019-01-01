What Is The Royal Rota & Why Have Harry & Meghan Dumped Them?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced that they will be taking a different media strategy into the future, breaking away from the traditional 'Royal Rota', the system used to distribute royal stories in the UK.

But can they really make a clean break from the British Press? Or will it do more to feed the beast they are so desperately trying to outrun.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Internationally renowned European Royal Expert Marlene Koenig and Royal Reporter for the Daily Express Frederica Miller

