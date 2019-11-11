The Cut Throat World Of Australian Morning TV

Just how cut throat are Australian Breakfast shows?

With Deb Knight and Georgie Gardner's Today show co-hosting days now over, and the announcement that Karl Stefanovic is making a comeback just 12 months after being fired, we take a look at the inner workings of Aussie morning TV, the ratings, the personalities and the fall out.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Entertainment Journalist and regular on Channel 7's Morning Show with appearances on Sunrise, Peter Ford.

