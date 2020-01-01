The Businesses We've Needed Through COVID19

COVID19 has been a dire time for our economy, but there are some businesses who've managed to make it through, and even thrive.

Stagekings in Sydney usually supply concert venues and theatres with sets, so they faced complete ruin until they pivoted to constructing home office furniture... and have ended up hiring seventy new staff.



And, how would you think a florist in Melbourne would go?



Listen to today's The Quicky for some actual good news stories about post-COVID19 business.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Gemma Bath

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Dr Billy Sung, consumer psychology expert, Curtin University; Jeremy Fleming, Stagekings; Melanie Woodyard, Pretty Poppy Flower Design.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.