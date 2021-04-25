It's a well known cliche that men can be hesitant when it comes to looking after their own health, especially when they are worried about a particularly personal problem.

But as April is Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, it seems only right that we all have a frank discussion about what exactly is happening below the belt.

The Quicky speaks to a comedian who draws on his experience surviving testicular cancer, and an expert in testicular health about what men and women should look out for, and how you know when a man needs to see a doctor.

