How Are Single People Best Supported Through Lockdown?

Over the weekend, the Victorian Government finally acknowledged that single people, and people who live alone have been struggling.

So what's it really been like to be a single person living through a pandemic? And how can we best support our single friends?

The Quicky finds out.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Nick Tebbey, Relationships Australia; Natalie Jones; Skye Jeffries; Alison Cosker.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.