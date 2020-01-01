News
Is It Time To Stop Using Lockdowns To Deal With COVID-19?

the quicky

a day ago · 18 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

After instructing countries around the world that lockdowns were the only way to deal with COVID-19 in the absence of a vaccine, the World Health Organisation has now advised that they are not a long term solution to handling the virus.

So what do we do now? Do we leave the more vulnerable people in our community to lock themselves away while we get on with our lives? 

The Quicky checks in with the UK, Spain and back home in Melbourne to find out how lockdowns are being handled around the world and what, if any alternative there is without them.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Dr Norman Swan, GP and host of the ABC's Coronacast podcast. Spanish actress Maria Albinana, UK BBC radio producer Lotta Heagg and Melbourne resident Fiona Bell 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

