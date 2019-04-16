She Snuggled Up In Bed With Her Children, None Of Them Woke Up

In late 2016 Fernando Manrique hooked two gas cylinders up to his Sydney home. Those cylinders contained deadly carbon monoxide, an odourless colourless gas which would, later that night, filter through the bedrooms of his wife and two children.

The story that first hit the headlines wasn't the same as the one we're hearing at the inquest now. Those headlines pointed to stressed parents and the burden of raising children with a disability.

Reporter Ava Benny-Morrison will talk us through what really happened on the night Maria Lutz and her children were murdered and we speak to a woman who shares with us the impact of feeling sympathy for parents who kill their disabled children.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Daily Telegraph reporter Ava Benny Morrison and the Chair of Australia New Zealand Autistic Self Advocacy Network Geraldine Robertson.

