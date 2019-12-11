Samoa's Deadly Measles Epidemic Is A Cautionary Anti-Vax Tale

Thousands of Samoans have contracted the measles virus since the first cases started to show up back in October, more than 70 have died, most of them children.

How can a disease that is almost wiped out in other parts of the world, take such a strong hold in the Pacific Island? We find out how a mistake by two nurses last year has led to the deaths of so many in 2019.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Mamamia Senior News Reporter Gemma Bath

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner. The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily. Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app. Love the show? Send us an email thequicky@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.

Be part of our big annual podcast survey - https://surveys.globaltestmarket.com/survey/selfserve/1aab/13100768/13100768_CS