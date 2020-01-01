News
Rugs, Kettlebells & Flatscreens: What We're Buying During The Pandemic

19 hours ago · 12 minutes

the quicky

19 hours ago · 12 minutes

Even though the economy has never faced such uncertainty, some retail sales are through the roof. 

What are we buying? How is it getting to us? Which businesses are actually finding a global pandemic good for business? 

The Quicky investigates what Australia is buying during the COVID19 crisis. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Dr Louise Grimmer, Lecturer in Marketing, Tasmanian School of Business and Economics. 

Listener Feedback Survey: Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

