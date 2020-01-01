Rugs, Kettlebells & Flatscreens: What We're Buying During The Pandemic

Even though the economy has never faced such uncertainty, some retail sales are through the roof.

What are we buying? How is it getting to us? Which businesses are actually finding a global pandemic good for business?

The Quicky investigates what Australia is buying during the COVID19 crisis.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Dr Louise Grimmer, Lecturer in Marketing, Tasmanian School of Business and Economics.

