Ride Like A Girl: What It's Really Like To Be A Female Jockey

Women have only been allowed to ride in horse races in Australia since 1979 but since then they've blazed a trail through one of the only sports in the world where men and women compete against each other on a level playing field.

So is it any different for a woman in the sport? With the Michelle Payne story Ride Like a Girl out in cinemas, we take a look at life as a woman in a very male dominated world.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Legendary Australian jockey Clare Lindop.

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email thequicky@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.

To listen to Mia Freedman's chat with Ride Like A Girl director Rachel Griffiths, you can find the episode of No Filter here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/rachel-griffiths-interview/