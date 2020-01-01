Reality TV, Famous Harrys And An Untimely Death: Who Was Caroline Flack?

WARNING: today's episode of The Quicky talks about domestic violence and suicide. Lifeline 13 11 14

Until nine weeks ago, Caroline Flack appeared to have everything: a thriving television presenting career, a loving relationship and great friends. But on Sunday night, her family announced she had died in her northeast London apartment.

So who was Caroline Flack and how did everything change for her so quickly after a domestic assault just 2 months ago?

