Ruth Bader Ginsburg And Why What Happens Next Really Matters

When Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday, America immediately mourned a great life lived, and started talking about who would take her seat on the US Supreme Court bench.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court during the Clinton Presidency, and since then, became known for correcting laws that prejudiced against women.

President Donald Trump has made it very clear it's a woman he'll appoint, and that he's keen to appoint someone before the election.

The Quicky looks back at the incredible life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at what her death means for the US judicial system and who the likely candidates are.





Dr Kcasey McLoughlin, University of Newcastle Law School

