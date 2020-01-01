Why Are There Ten Year Olds In Australian Jails?

What were you doing when you were 10? How would you have coped being in custody?

Australia's Attorneys General met yesterday to discuss an important issue: should the age of criminal responsibility be raised from 10 to 14?

They decided to leave things as is.

The Quicky finds out why people are so passionate about raising the age.

Guests: Professor Christopher Cunneen, Jumbunna Inst for Indigenous Education & Research, University of Technology and author of this widely shared The Conversation piece: https://theconversation.com/ten-year-olds-do-not-belong-in-detention-why-australia-must-raise-the-age-of-criminal-responsibility-142483

