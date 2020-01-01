"Quitting For Family": How Hard Do Politicians Really Work?

This week, Greens Leader Richard Di Natale announced he's leaving parliament to spend time with his growing family.

It's not the first time we've heard this as the reason a politician is getting out of the game.

So, what's it actually like? How many hours a day do politicians work? And how often are you away from your family?

The Quicky gets the low down from Zali Steggall, the politician who unseated Tony Abbott in the last election, and Rebekha Sharkie, a South Australian MP who's been making the trek to Parliament House from South Australia for the last three and a half years.

