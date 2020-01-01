News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

2021 Predictions, According To Psychics And Experts

the quicky

13 hours ago · 16 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We're all glad to see 2020 put firmly in the dustbin of history, but now you might be wondering what delights or horrors 2021 has in store.

The Quicky speaks to a medium, a psychic, a futurist, and one of The Spill co-hosts to find out their top predictions for the year ahead, including pop culture, the Royals, global politics, our economic forecast, and of course the dreaded Coronavirus. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhan Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: The Spill Co-Host Laura Brodnik, Futurist Dr Keith Suter, David the Medium and Psychic Debbie Malone.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

2021 Predictions, According To Psychics And Experts

16 minutes  ·  13 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Who Decided The Australian Open Should Go Ahead?

17 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Doubling Down On Donald: All The Facts On His Second Impeachment

16 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Vaccine Or A Baby: The Tough Choice Facing Aussie Women

15 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BEST OF 2020: "He Didn't Like Me Wearing Makeup": Coercive Control Is Abuse That's Still Legal

16 minutes  ·  10 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BEST OF 2020: The Great Hunt For The Mysterious G-Spot

13 minutes  ·  03 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BEST OF 2020: Things You Didn't Know Chemotherapy Does To The Human Body

14 minutes  ·  27 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BEST OF 2020: To Share Or Not To Share? Kids, Consent And 'Cute' Insta Pics

15 minutes  ·  20 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Unprecedented: Everything That Happened In 2020

31 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How To Navigate Conspiracy Conversations At Christmas

18 minutes  ·  16 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

COVID-19 Vaccinations Have Begun, When Will It Make A Difference?

16 minutes  ·  15 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A TV Show & A Private Island: What The Trumps Will Do Next

16 minutes  ·  14 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Sex Ed Is Actually Teaching Young Aussies

16 minutes  ·  13 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How Much Are Aussies Paying For Christmas?

13 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Social Infertility: The Women Making Babies On Their Own

17 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

White Island 1 Year On: The Survivors, The Questions & The Charges

18 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Injectables: What You Need To Know Before You Invest In Your Face

16 minutes  ·  07 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What It's Really Like To Give Evidence When You're The Alleged Victim

18 minutes  ·  06 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How To Keep A Relationship Sparky, Even Through A Pandemic

13 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Just How Powerful Is Rupert Murdoch?

18 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio