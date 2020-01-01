Who Are The Proud Boys And Why Do They Hate Everyone?

You would think any group deriving its name from a Disney song would be peace-loving, but the Proud Boys prove that isn't always the case.

These hate-fuelled individuals have been a regular feature at Donald Trump's marches, the US Capital riot and are now are even popping up in Melbourne, but what exactly do they stand for?

The Quicky investigates why people are drawn to these violent male chauvinists, and what we can do to stop them gaining popularity in Australia.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Dr Shannon Reid - Associate Professor in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at the University of North Caroline Charlotte

Eric Feinberg - Vice President Content Moderation at Coalition for A Safer Web

Christian Picciolini - Television producer, public speaker, author, peace advocate and former violent extremist

Read Christian's extraordinary life story including his transition from neo-nazi to counter-extremism advisor: https://bit.ly/2YxNuN3

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.