Through The Looking Glass: 25 Years After Princess Diana's BBC Interview

Have we learned any lessons on the exploitation of young women in the media spotlight 25 years on from the infamous BBC interview with Princess Diana?

In it she revealed many deeply personal details about herself and her marriage, an interview she did after her brother was shown what would turn out to be forged bank statements showing her staff were on the tabloid payroll.

The Quicky takes a look at that history making interview through a 2020 lens.

