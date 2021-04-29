Lately, Prime Minister Scott Morrison's religion has come under increased scrutiny, with many seeking to deride him for the traditions of his Pentecostal faith, but you might be wondering why this matters all of a sudden?

The Quicky speaks to two experts in religion and politics to consider how separate church and state really are in Australia, and why we seem to be so much more invested in Scott Morrison's faith than the Prime Ministers of our past.

