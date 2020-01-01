News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Post Lockdown, Your Office Has New Rules

the quicky

a day ago · 14 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

You can see it on the roads, traffic is increasing: lots of people are going back to work in an actual office. 

But what if you feel uncomfortable going back into the the workplace? Do you have to if your boss wants you to? 

How far away from your colleagues do you need to be? 

And, what is the etiquette now around how we all work together? How do we greet each other? Have we said goodbye to hugs forever? 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Meredith Hammat, Secretary Unions WA; Mark Humphries, Writer and Satirist.  

Listener Feedback Survey: Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

Post Lockdown, Your Office Has New Rules

14 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How Was Ann Marie Smith Left To Die In Squalor?

16 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

"He's Going To Cut Off The Credit Card, He's Going To Stop The Money."

14 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

QAnon: The Dark Corner Of The Web Where Conspiracies Are Born

13 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There's a Reason Why Your Sleep & Dreams Are So Weird Right Now

12 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

If I’ve Got The Money, Should I Be Buying A House Right Now?

15 minutes  ·  19 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

News Stories We've Missed While We've Been COVID-19 Obsessed

13 minutes  ·  18 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Elon Musk: Supervillain or Super Innovator?

15 minutes  ·  17 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

8 Times The Queen Survived A Crisis As COVID-19 Threatens Her Reign

14 minutes  ·  14 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kylie Moore Gilbert: The Australian Abandoned in an Iranian Prison

15 minutes  ·  13 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Risk And Reality Of A COVID19 Second Wave In Australia

14 minutes  ·  12 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

No Escape: How To Help Women Locked Inside With Their Abusers

16 minutes  ·  11 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Re-Entry Anxiety: Why We Aren't All Keen To Rush Back To Normal

16 minutes  ·  10 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Has COVID19 ISO Been So Much Worse For Women?

16 minutes  ·  07 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

TikTok 'Factories': Life In A Million Dollar Influencer Share House

15 minutes  ·  06 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Donald Trump Needs The Armed Lockdown Protesters

14 minutes  ·  05 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When Your Job Is Suddenly Illegal: Tom Ballard, Comedy & COVID19

15 minutes  ·  04 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Life After 40 Days Of Lockdown: Checking In With Italy, England And Spain.

13 minutes  ·  03 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rugs, Kettlebells & Flatscreens: What We're Buying During The Pandemic

12 minutes  ·  30 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Inside The Complicated World Of Lego Fanatics

16 minutes  ·  29 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio