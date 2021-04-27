It's 25 years to the day since a small Tasmanian town became known right around the world for all the wrong reasons, after a shocking act of violence.

But today, residents of Port Arthur want to change the narrative about their community and all of the wonderful things they have to offer.

The Quicky speaks to a long term resident and Port Arthur expert about how local people have thrived despite what happened, and what they want you to know and think about this beautiful part of Australia from now on.

