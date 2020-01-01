"The Torment Of Powerlessness" Stan Grant on Aboriginal People And Police

After a weekend of enormous protest, The Quicky looks at the long relationship between police and Aboriginal people, and whether racial profiling is happening in Australia.

Special guest Stan Grant, takes us through a very complicated and violent history.





Guests: Stan Grant, author, journalist and Indigenous activist; Tamar Hopkins, racial profiling and police accountability researcher UNSW.

