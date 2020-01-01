Poisoned Tea: The Russian Spy Murders That Sound Like A Movie

News
It's not just in spy movies the Russian Government uses bio-warfare (a.k.a. poison) to silence its enemies. 

There's a rich history of it that goes back much further than the tragic London death of Alexander Litvenenko. Over the last few weeks we've seen Putin enemy Alexei Navalny 'probably poisoned' by a cup of tea. 

The Quicky investigates. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Professor Mark Edele, Hansen Chair In History Historical And Philosophical Studies, University of Melbourne. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

