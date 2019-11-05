No Nuts, No Dairy: Why Australia Is Becoming More Allergic

Australia is winning a race that we didn't even want to participate in, we're one of the top countries where it comes to food allergies.

We speak to an immunologist to find out why this might be happening and what we can do to try and stop the numbers climbing.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Professor Dianne Campbell, Chair of Paediatric and Clinical Immunology at Westmead Children's Hospital and Mamamia's own Riki Waller.

