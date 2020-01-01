News
No Escape: How To Help Women Locked Inside With Their Abusers

the quicky

12 hours ago · 16 minutes

Back
After the death of Hannah Clarke and her beautiful children in February, it felt like we might be at a turning point for family violence in Australia. 

Then, COVID19 and lockdown happened. What does this mean for the many women now trapped inside the house with their abusers? 

And, while NSW has reported a decrease in DV incidents, is this hiding a truth more sinister? 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guest: Dr Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Director, Monash Gender and Family Violence Prevention Centre

Listener Feedback Survey: Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

