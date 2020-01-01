No Escape: How To Help Women Locked Inside With Their Abusers

After the death of Hannah Clarke and her beautiful children in February, it felt like we might be at a turning point for family violence in Australia.
Then, COVID19 and lockdown happened. What does this mean for the many women now trapped inside the house with their abusers?
And, while NSW has reported a decrease in DV incidents, is this hiding a truth more sinister?
Guest: Dr Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Director, Monash Gender and Family Violence Prevention Centre
