Can They Contain It? Your Latest COVID19 Questions Answered

the quicky

19 hours ago · 14 minutes

With community transmissions on the rise and Melbourne in lockdown, we all have so many new questions about COVID19. 

Has the virus changed? Why are we only now getting such a high level of community transmission? Are scientists getting any closer to a vaccine or therapeutic treatment for this coronavirus? 

The Quicky investigates. 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Dr Sanjaya Senanayake, Infectious Diseases Specialist, ANU 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

