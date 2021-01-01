The Secret Life Of Melissa Caddick

A gruesome discovery of a decomposed foot on a NSW beach has answered the question of what happened to missing alleged fraudster Melissa Caddick.

But the circumstances surrounding her death, and where tens of millions of dollars that she took from her own friends and family ended up remain a mystery.

The Quicky speaks to an expert in the case to find out what Melissa's death means for her husband, son and the investors who have been left penniless.

