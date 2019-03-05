The Truth About Meghan Markle's Relationship With Her Dad

When Meghan Markle met Prince Harry, her already famous life as an actress went to a whole new level.

We started hearing stories about her supposedly trashy family who were cashing in on that new found ultra fame but her family aren't what you think they are.

Author of American Princess: The Love Story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Leslie Carroll gives us her take on what happened between Meghan and her father Thomas.

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest author Leslie Carroll, if you want to grab a copy of her book you can find it here https://www.harpercollins.com.au/9780062859457/

