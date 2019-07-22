Meet The Women Going On Environmental Birth Strike

Miley Cyrus in a recent interview said she and hubby Liam Hemsworth aren't having kids because the planet can't handle it. And she's not alone.

There's a new trend of women choosing to say no to reproducing because of climate change and the idea that their potential offspring will be inheriting a not so bright future.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Mariah Appleby and Sussane Harder

