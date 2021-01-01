News
Angry But Not Defeated: The Women Marching To End Sexual Assault

the quicky

a day ago · 17 minutes

After what feels like a never-ending stream of sexual assault and harassment allegations coming out of Canberra, the women of Australia are angry and don't want this moment of reckoning to pass without any real change.

The Quicky speaks to three women about how these horrific stories have resonated with people across the country, and what we can all do to join the fight for justice to ensure no more women are abused or silenced.

If you want to know more about how Australian politics can change to keep women safe: https://www.mamamia.com.au/how-to-fix-politics-for-women 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Elisabeth Shaw - CEO of Relationships Australia NSW

Janine Hendry - Founder of the Women's March 4 Justice, designer, academic and feminist

Zali Steggall MP - Independent Federal Member for Warringah

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

