Are We Imagining It Or Can Men Just Not Hear Us? Manterrupting Explained

When Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison interrupted Senator Anne Ruston at a recent press conference it made headlines around the globe for being an example of manterrupting, when a man talks over the top of a woman.
So why is it that some men can't seem to hear us, especially in a work environment?
The Quicky investigates the complicated relationship between men and women in conversation.
