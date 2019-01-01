Lyme Disease: The Hollywood Illness Stirring Controversy In Australia

Justin Bieber has Lyme Disease. His doctors have diagnosed him with the tick bite bacteria and he's undergoing treatment for it... but he would have had a much harder time finding the cause of his symptoms if he lived down under.

Lyme Disease is a controversial topic in Australia, we attempt to unpack the science and the symptoms and find out why Aussie doctors are bound to say it doesn't exist.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Tanya Dupagne and Dr Brad McKay

