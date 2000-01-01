News
Lower Than Minimum Wage: How Much Do Reality TV Stars Get Paid?

the quicky

14 hours ago · 14 minutes

With Married At First Sight starting up for another season of high stakes drama, we thought we'd take a look at how much reality stars-in-the-making are paid to give up their life and shoot for a few months. 

Guess what? It's not going to make anyone rich... in fact, unless you're already a celebrity, it won't even pay your rent.

Links: https://tvblackbox.com.au/

Subscribe to The Quicky at... mamamia.com.au/the-quicky

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Rob McKnight, TV Blackbox; Clare Verrall (Married At First Sight Season 2); Libby Trickett (Dancing With the Stars Season 13). 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

