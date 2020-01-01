No Fresh Air, No Visitors: Inside Hotel Quarantine

The week has been filled with stories of people being taken straight from the airport and into quarantine in hotels across the country.



These international travellers have been mocked for speaking out about the conditions they found inside: a lack of fresh air, space for exercise and average food.

Is it really so bad? And, a few days into quarantine are things improving?

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Tara, in quarantine in Sydney; Troy, in quarantine in Melbourne.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/