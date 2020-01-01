Chaos, Uncertainty, Comradery: What Life Is Like In The US Right Now

Turning on the news each night, you'd be forgiven for thinking things were getting more and more chaotic and divided.
The Quicky thought we'd go to the source and chat with three women living in different parts of America to see what life is like day to day living in a country ravaged with COVID19 and months away from an election.
CREDITS
Host/Producer: Gemma Bath
Executive Producer: Melanie Tait
Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri
Guests: Amelia Lester, Foreign Correspondent Good Weekend Magazine, Washington DC; Rebecca Renner, contributing writer at National Geographic, Florida; Phoebe, New York City.
