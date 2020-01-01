Antibodies, Stigma & Health Problems: Life After COVID19

What is life like after a COVID19 diagnosis?
The Quicky investigates the health implications and social implications in this episode, as the pandemic takes hold of Victoria.
We'll meet someone in NYC who's being called upon each week to donate blood with 'COVID19 antibodies', and another who's just returning to work after having the illness in March.
CREDITS
Host/Producer: Gemma Bath
Executive Producer: Melanie Tait
Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri
Guests: Marika Snedbrey and Lara Heyke, both recovered from COVID19
