News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Libido Killer: Why There Won't Be A Post-COVID Baby Boom

the quicky

11 hours ago · 14 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In the past, when the world has stared down a great trauma, there's been a baby boom afterwards. 

Because, in spite of drama and trauma, we can always still have sex right? 

Turns out, there probably won't be a baby boom after COVID-19 though, because despite all this at home time together there are several reasons why we're just not getting it on. 

The Quicky digs into the reasons for this collective libido drop. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests: Lisa Portolan, Author and PHD Researcher on Dating Apps and Intimacy, Western Sydney University. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

Libido Killer: Why There Won't Be A Post-COVID Baby Boom

14 minutes  ·  11 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

"The Torment Of Powerlessness" Stan Grant on Aboriginal People And Police

18 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Boomers & Millennials Agree: One Generation Will Carry The Scars Of COVID-19 Crash

17 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The US Is Burning: Can They Survive Another Four Years of Trump?

16 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

"I'm 100% Ready To Face Her." Malka Leifer's Alleged Victims On Her Extradition From Israeal

12 minutes  ·  02 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

'I Can't Breathe': George Floyd's Final Words Echo An Australian Shame.

17 minutes  ·  01 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I Can Go To The Pub, Why Can't I Go To The Gym?

18 minutes  ·  31 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Theo Hayez One Year On: Are We Any Closer To Finding Him?

14 minutes  ·  28 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Power & Controversy: Will Alan Jones Be The Last Shock-Jock Giant?

15 minutes  ·  27 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Post Lockdown, Your Office Has New Rules

14 minutes  ·  26 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How Was Ann Marie Smith Left To Die In Squalor?

16 minutes  ·  25 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

"He's Going To Cut Off The Credit Card, He's Going To Stop The Money."

14 minutes  ·  24 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

QAnon: The Dark Corner Of The Web Where Conspiracies Are Born

13 minutes  ·  21 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There's a Reason Why Your Sleep & Dreams Are So Weird Right Now

12 minutes  ·  20 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

If I’ve Got The Money, Should I Be Buying A House Right Now?

15 minutes  ·  19 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

News Stories We've Missed While We've Been COVID-19 Obsessed

13 minutes  ·  18 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Elon Musk: Supervillain or Super Innovator?

15 minutes  ·  17 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

8 Times The Queen Survived A Crisis As COVID-19 Threatens Her Reign

14 minutes  ·  14 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kylie Moore Gilbert: The Australian Abandoned in an Iranian Prison

15 minutes  ·  13 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Risk And Reality Of A COVID19 Second Wave In Australia

14 minutes  ·  12 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio