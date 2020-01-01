Just A Bunch Of Good News Stories

The news has been relentless, hasn't it? Every day, more statistics, more sad stories.

So, how about we have some relief from that, because guess what? There are some good things happening too.

You'll hear from a woman who was married against all the social distancing odds, a professor who's found there are a few good things about us not commuting to work and an Australian company who've made testing for the virus just that bit easier.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Rebecca Grigg, bride; Associate Professor Peter DeCarlo, Johns Hopkins University, Dr Jay Gajera, Promedical Medical Advisor.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/