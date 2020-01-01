JFK, Carolyn Bessette And Now 8 Year Old Gideon: Inside The "Kennedy Curse"

In early April, 40 year old Maeve McKean and her eight year old son Gideon got into a kayak while isolating at her mother's home in Maryland, USA. They never came home.

Immediately their deaths became talked about under a tragic umbrella, was Maeve, the granddaughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy, another victim of 'The Kennedy Curse'?

Today, the Quicky team looks at all the tragedy that has struck the Kennedy family from Rosemary Kennedy's lobotomy in the 1940s to today.

Guests: Elizabeth Koehler-Pentacoff, author of The Missing Kennedy.

