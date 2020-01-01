News
JFK, Carolyn Bessette And Now 8 Year Old Gideon: Inside The "Kennedy Curse"

the quicky

15 hours ago · 15 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In early April, 40 year old Maeve McKean and her eight year old son Gideon got into a kayak while isolating at her mother's home in Maryland, USA. They never came home. 

Immediately their deaths became talked about under a tragic umbrella, was Maeve, the granddaughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy, another victim of 'The Kennedy Curse'? 

Today, the Quicky team looks at all the tragedy that has struck the Kennedy family from Rosemary Kennedy's lobotomy in the 1940s to today. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests: Elizabeth Koehler-Pentacoff, author of The Missing Kennedy

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

