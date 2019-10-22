It's Official, Open Plan Offices Are Worse For Women

With the open plan office the most fiscally sound option for a business in 2019, the trend doesn't seem to be going away any time soon but new research suggests women are particularly affected by the design.

Today we speak to Rachel Morrison, the author of a study that accidentally found that women are feeling a little too exposed in the open plan environment for reasons that have been conditioned into us since we were born.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Senior Lecturer at Auckland University of Technology Business School Rachel Morrison.

