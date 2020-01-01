News
Is The Second Wave Of COVID19 Really Less Deadly?

the quicky

12 hours ago · 13 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The second wave of COVID19 is sweeping through the United Kingdom at an alarming rate. Yet, the death toll appears to be less than first time around with the virus. 

What's the real story here? And, what are some of the reasons behind the lower amount of deaths?

The Quicky investigates. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou  

Guests: Associate Professor Sanjaya Senanayake, Infectious Diseases Specialist, ANU. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

