Is Social Anxiety Killing The Office Christmas Party

The office Christmas party has become a little problematic in 2019. With it's sordid past linked to unwanted sexual advances, excessive drinking and major HR no no's, there's also another factor creeping in to make employees wish they could have a day off instead.

We look at how social anxiety and the pressure to go to a party you'd otherwise not attend can leave your colleagues feeling stressed at an event designed to help you relax after a year of hard yakka.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest

