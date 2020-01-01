Is Normal Soap Good Enough? Your COVID-19 Questions Round 2

Is normal soap good enough? Does drinking hot fluids kill the virus in your throat? Can our internet network handle us all working from home?

How do you sort the facts from the fiction: online, every day there's a new meme or post that's telling you about Coronavirus.

The Quicky is doing what it does best: going to the experts and asking the questions.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Dr Sanjaya Senanayake, Assistant Professor of Infectious Diseases at ANU; Dr Brad McKay, GP; Scott Ludlam, former Greens Senator and Communications Expert

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/