Is It Time Aussies Started Wearing Masks? An Expert Answers

Walking down a crowded city street in Australia, sure, you'll see a few people wearing masks but not that many.
In some places in the USA, they're mandated, and that's causing a lot of drama. There's even a rise of 'anti-maskers'.
So, what's the deal here in Australia? With the outbreak in Victoria, is it time we started wearing masks to protect ourselves and others from COVID19?
