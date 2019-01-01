Is Being Pregnant Over 40 As Risky In 2020?

When Cameron Diaz and her husband announced they'd had a baby at the end of 2019, people googled how old she is.

We don't actually know if she carried the baby or not but should it really be so shocking in 2020 that women in their 40's are having children?

Today we find out whether science and technology are decreasing the risks of fertility related issues as we age and what you can do to be in the best possible position to have a baby later on in life.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Mum Maxine Morrison and Fertility Specialist, Reproductive Endocrinologist, Gynaecologist and Reproductive Surgeon Dr Katrina Rowan,

