Is Baby Brain Real?

If you've ever been pregnant you've probably blamed baby brain for any memory lapse, missing key or mixed up words... but is it actually a real thing?

Today we talk to Neuroscientist and author Dr Sarah McKay about how we may have talked ourselves into believing baby brain is real and that having a baby could actually make you smarter.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Neuroscientists and author of 'The Womans Brain Book' Dr Sarah McKay

