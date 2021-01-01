Why Can Rich People Travel Internationally And I Can't?

It's been nearly one year since we were told Australia's international borders were closed, and that none of us would be allowed to travel.

Those who were already out of the country were told to make their way home quickly, but 11 months later, tens of thousands of citizens and residents are still shut out with no way to return.

The Quicky investigates why celebrities and wealthy individuals are granted exemptions to quarantine in their own luxury homes and come and go as they please while the rest of us can't.

